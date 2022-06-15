Wisconsin State Patrol trains newest batch of cadets

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol will soon be adding to its ranks.

37 cadets are training at the State Patrol Academy at Fort McCoy as part of the department’s 67th Recruit Class.

“Our goal is to give them all the tools so that they can succeed when they get out on the road to be the best trooper, or inspector, or officer,” Sgt. Charlotte Gyllin said.

After passing physical readiness tests, a background check, and other benchmarks, cadets are admitted into the training program to learn the ins and outs of being a state trooper.

The six-month course is in its final weeks, which instructors like Gyllin are using to put cadets in real-world situations.

“They’re scenarios that test our cadets physically and mentally,” Gyllin explained. " We’re trying to present them every opportunity that we possibly can to get them ready for the field.”

Gyllin adds cadets are being run through different use of force, vehicle pursuit, and traffic stop scenarios this week.

For Kali Brathol, a cadet in the 67th class, getting out of the classroom is the ideal way to improve her skills

“Some people learn by hands-on, like me, so being able to actually go out and do the scenarios has benefitted me a lot,” Brathol said.

Brathol is transitioning from the military to law enforcement, and will be patrolling Jackson County upon graduating from the academy.

“I’m looking forward to helping our communities, helping keep the roads safe, being there when times are tough for people,” Brathol added.

Gyllin says she’s proud of what the trainees have accomplished so far, and is excited to see them join their fellow troopers across Wisconsin.

“The effort and time that we put into the overall cadets is very rewarding to watch them grow as individuals, as professionals,” Gyllin expressed.

The 67th Recruit Class will be graduating on June 30.

The State Patrol is still accepting applications for its 68th class, and the window will be open until July 8.

More information on applying to be part of next year’s cadet class can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.