La Crosse County Jail inmate dies in hospital

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse County Jail inmate died in a hospital due to self-inflicted injuries, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office.

In a release Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said that 31-year-old John Koskovich of Mindoro attempted to commit suicide on Sunday at the jail.

A release on Sunday from the Sheriff’s Office said that correctional officers at the jail found Koskovich unresponsive in his cell at 6:47 a.m. Sunday. Koskovich was taken to Mayo Hospital in La Crosse. The release said that the Sheriff’s Office would be doing an internal investigation and an outside agency would do an independent review.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections are conducting the investigation, according to Thursday’s release.

