DOJ: Man pointed gun at officers before Eau Claire Police shot him

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation says an armed man pointed a gun at police officers before being shot by the Eau Claire Police Department on Sept. 4.

34-year-old Clayton Livingston was shot and injured by two Eau Claire Police Department officers, Sam Sperry and Tre Johnson, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

According to the release, Livingston had pointed a gun at a neighbor’s home, and in response, the Eau Claire Police Department formed a perimeter around his home. The release said that officers learned about a “direct threat” and then confronted Livingston. The release did not indicate what the threat was or who it was made towards. Officers told Livingston to drop his gun but he then aimed it at officers. Sperry, a five-year law enforcement veteran, and Johnson, who has two years of experience in law enforcement, shot Livingston. Police then provided medical care to Livingston and took him to a hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The DOJ said that the gun was found and body camera footage was taken of the shooting. The two officers are on administrative leave according to Eau Claire Police Department policy. No one working in law enforcement was hurt during the shooting.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI Crime Response Specialists and the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone in law enforcement present at the shooting is cooperating with the investigation. The DCI will turn over reports to the Eau Claire County DA’s Office when the investigation is done, according to the release.

According to a release from the Eau Claire Police Department, officers went to the 1900 block of Declaration Drive on the city’s north side for a report of a disturbance at 11:40 p.m. Sunday. Police said they learned a man in the home was armed with a gun. Officers confronted the man and shot him. The man was then taken to a hospital, according to the release.

