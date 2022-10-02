Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing Holcombe teen

Kryssy King
Kryssy King(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Holcombe.

Deputies said Kryssy King was last seen at her home Friday night around 11:30 p.m. She is believed to be traveling in an unknown vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office described King as having long blond hair and hazel eyes. She is 5′ 3″ and weighs around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about where Kryssy could be is asked to contact the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at 715-726-7700 option 1.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State...
Illinois man suspected of 1st OWI offense, 4 children in vehicle
Court documents show 62-year-old Robert Booth has been charged with operating a motor vehicle...
Verdict vacated in Eau Claire hit and run case
2 people were seriously hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis. on Sept. 29, 2022.
2 people hurt in Pepin County crash Thursday
The boy was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member Wednesday...
4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident
The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.
You can stay at the ‘Hocus Pocus’ cottage, now on Airbnb

Latest News

Owners of the nonprofit are hoping to raise money at this event to help rescue other horses...
Phoenix Rising Rescue and Rehabilitation holds fundraising event
Kathy walks over 27 miles in honor of her mom who was killed in a car crash last year.
Woman walks over 27 miles to honor mother killed in car crash
The local Amateur Radio Emergency Service organization held an emergency simulation test to...
Eau Claire group holds emergency simulation test
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (10/1/22)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (10/1/22)