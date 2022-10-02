Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing Holcombe teen

HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Holcombe.

Deputies said Kryssy King was last seen at her home Friday night around 11:30 p.m. She is believed to be traveling in an unknown vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office described King as having long blond hair and hazel eyes. She is 5′ 3″ and weighs around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about where Kryssy could be is asked to contact the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at 715-726-7700 option 1.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.