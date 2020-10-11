Advertisement

The Great Lakes Poll shows Wisconsin leaning toward Biden

By Maria Blough
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Baldwin Wallace University’s Great Lake Poll shows Joe Biden has a 6-point lead over Donald Trump in Wisconsin. These results though fall within the margin of error for the survey.

Only six percent of Wisconsin’s voters remain undecided at this point of the election cycle.

In the Great Lake states, the poll found that 80% of voters who identify as a Democrat or Republican are eager to vote compared with 60% of Independent voters.

This survey also asked respondents about voting procedures. Most supported the creation of a federal holiday for voting, same-day voter registration and making voter drop boxes more available for voters.

“Making voting safe and convenient has become a priority with the coronavirus outbreak," said Robert Alexander, a professor of political science at Ohio Northern University. "A majority of voters would like to have absentee ballot applications mailed to them automatically. And, despite resistance by some election administration officials, two out of three voters would like to see more ballot drop boxes in their communities.”

On the other hand, many participants also favored voter ID laws and automatic removal of people from voter rolls.

To read more about the Great Lakes Poll click here.

