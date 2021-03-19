Advertisement

$28.4 million in broadband expansion grants awarded in Wisconsin

Over 124 applications for the Broadband Expansion Grant Program were received, asking for over...
Over 124 applications for the Broadband Expansion Grant Program were received, asking for over $62 million(WDBJ)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - $28.4 million has been awarded to 58 projects in Wisconsin by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin for the Broadband Expansion Grant Program.

Over 124 applications for the grant program were received, asking for over $62 million, according to the PSC.

Single award amounts ranged from $40,000 for the Reedsburg Utility Commission for a fiber project to serve two businesses and 27 residences in the Town of Lyndon to a $2.2 million fiber project given to CenturyTel of Northwestern Wisconsin that will deliver service to 19 businesses and 585 residences.

Multiple grants were also awarded to single recipients, such as over $1.9 million across five projects for 24-7 Telcom in Dunn and Eau Claire counties. One of those projects is also adjacent to a $739,400 award to Tri-County Communications Cooperative in the Town of Drammen.

Dunn County in western Wisconsin had the highest number of individual grants awarded by county, earning five. 44 counties have projects that earned at least one grant.

This is the second time funding has been awarded from the Broadband Expansion Grant Program in the current budget. Last year, $24 million was awarded to 72 projects. All time, the grant program has distributed $72.5 million for 268 projects.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quintenn Schug (left) and Antonio O'Brien were arrested March 17.
Two people arrested for home invasion in Chippewa County
One person found dead in Polk Co. trailer after explosion
Dennis McNabb will be released from prison and is set to reside in Eau Claire.
Convicted sex offender to be released, living in Eau Claire
Police Generic
Menomonie apartment building evacuated, police apprehend suspect
Anthony Anderson has been charged in Barron County.
Rice Lake man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after horse and buggy crash

Latest News

COVID-19
More than 800,000 Wisconsinites fully vaccinated for COVID-19
Records show La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat decided not to supply bottled water for residents whose...
La Crosse mayor disregarded PFAS guidance on bottled water
Troop 3055
North High School alum gives back to the community
A woman was arrested in Dunn County Thursday night for OWI with three children in the vehicle.
Woman arrested for OWI in Dunn County had three children in vehicle
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
Judge limits evidence, refuses to move trial in Floyd death