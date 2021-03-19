$28.4 million in broadband expansion grants awarded in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - $28.4 million has been awarded to 58 projects in Wisconsin by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin for the Broadband Expansion Grant Program.

Over 124 applications for the grant program were received, asking for over $62 million, according to the PSC.

Single award amounts ranged from $40,000 for the Reedsburg Utility Commission for a fiber project to serve two businesses and 27 residences in the Town of Lyndon to a $2.2 million fiber project given to CenturyTel of Northwestern Wisconsin that will deliver service to 19 businesses and 585 residences.

Multiple grants were also awarded to single recipients, such as over $1.9 million across five projects for 24-7 Telcom in Dunn and Eau Claire counties. One of those projects is also adjacent to a $739,400 award to Tri-County Communications Cooperative in the Town of Drammen.

Dunn County in western Wisconsin had the highest number of individual grants awarded by county, earning five. 44 counties have projects that earned at least one grant.

This is the second time funding has been awarded from the Broadband Expansion Grant Program in the current budget. Last year, $24 million was awarded to 72 projects. All time, the grant program has distributed $72.5 million for 268 projects.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.