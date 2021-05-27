Rob Scott named new Eau Claire Memorial football coach

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Memorial is announcing the hire of Rob Scott as their new head football coach.

Scott previously coached at Superior High School, serving as the associate head coach and defensive coordinator. Scott also ran the youth football program for Superior for the past 12 years, serving grades 3 through 8.

Scott said he’s excited to take on the role.

“My family and I are excited for this great opportunity,” Scott said. “We are going to do great things and have a program that our community will be extremely proud of.”

Scott, a Wausau native, is a graduate of UW-Superior and Mesabi Range Community College in Minnesota, earning both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UW-Superior.

Eau Claire Memorial Athletic Director Kevin Thompson said in a statement that the school is ready for Scott’s leadership and looks forward to the next chapter.

Eau Claire Memorial finished the alternate fall season with a 2-5 record, including a 20-0 win over intracity rival Eau Claire North to close out the seven-week spring football schedule. Former Memorial head coach Mike Sinz was selected as the replacement for Hall of Fame coach Joe LaBuda at Sinz’s alma mater, Menomonie. Sinz coached four years for Eau Claire Memorial.

The Old Abes kick off the season on August 20th when they visit La Crosse Logan. Eau Claire Memorial will host Superior, Scott’s former team, on September 24 at Carson Park.

