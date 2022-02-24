Winter Fest off to the races on Lake Chetek

CHETEK, Wis. (WEAU) -If before today you haven’t heard of the small city of Chetek in Barron County, Winter Fest on Lake Chetek will be sure to put it on the map.

Each year in February thousands of people flood Lake Chetek for a day of fundraising, snowmobile and bikini races, food and drink–the quintessential northern Wisconsin day.

Event organizers Rob Licht and Tasha Brandemuehl join Hello Wisconsin Thursday to discuss what the weekend has in store.

Tickets are $5 for those 12 and older, the money raised will help support breast cancer patients in Barron County. Last year, the event raised more than $10,000.

The warm up party for Winter Fest begins Friday Feb. 25 then the event will be off to the races on the ice of Lake Chetek in front of the Chetek City Beach, located on Lakeview Drive.

To see the full list of events for Chetek Winter Fest, see here.

