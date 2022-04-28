Cameron woman pleads guilty to amended count of trafficking of a child

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea has been entered for a Barron County woman accused of offering a child for a man to have sex with in exchange for drugs and money.

Amanda Eyman of Cameron pleads guilty to amended count one to class I felony- trafficking of a child PTAC, as a party to a crime.

Court documents show Eyman is accused of offering a child for a man to have sex with in exchange for drugs and money.

This attempted exchange took place through a social media app and is just part of a much broader investigation.

34-year-old Paul Osterman of Rhinelander is facing child trafficking charges in three Wisconsin counties.

Wisconsin Department of Justice DCI investigators used data from Osterman’s phone and the social media app, Meet Me. They say Osterman used the Meet Me app to offer money in exchange for sex with young girls. In September 2020, Osterman was charged with trafficking a child in Marathon County.

Court documents say in January 2018, investigators also believe Osterman attempted to meet a young girl for sex using Meet Me.

A sentence hearing is scheduled for June 28 at 1:30 p.m.

