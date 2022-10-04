Amber alert suspect in jail

By Maria Blough
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -During the weekend an amber alert was issued for a 15-year-old girl in the Holcombe area.

Monday the man law enforcement officers say she was with is in the Chippewa County Jail and could face kidnapping charges. According to information from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn was living in Tennessee before traveling to Wisconsin.

Blackburn was already under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office before the teen was reported missing. Law enforcement officers say they met each other online.

“Our interviews with him and with her led us in the direction of the charges that we are proposing to the district attorney’s office,” Sheriff James Kowalczyk, said.

In addition to the kidnapping charge, the Sheriff’s Office says it will be recommending other charges, including burglary and sexual assault of a child.

Blackburn is expected in court Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. for a bond hearing.

