Authorities investigating the death of 2 people in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are investigating the death of two people in Jackson County.

According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 around 2:00 p.m., deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a welfare check at a home in the Town of Manchester.

The media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says while investigating the welfare of the person, deputies found two people inside the home, both dead. Assisting the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with this incident are the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Department of Criminal Investigations, and the State Crime Lab.

This incident is under investigation. The media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says this is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.