Two people seriously hurt in Pepin Co. motorcycle crash

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people suffer life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in Pepin County.

Just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, the Pepin County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a serious motorcycle crash on HWY 35, south of CTH J in the Village of Stockholm.

An investigation by the Pepin County Sheriff's Office indicates the motorcycle was going north on HWY 35, when the driver lost control and both riders were thrown into the ditch.

The driver is identified as 55-year-old Dwight Gorder, and the passenger is identified as 54-year-old Joy Gorder. Both of New Hope, Minnesota.

Both Gorders were transported by separate medical helicopters to the hospital with serious, life threatening injuries.

The crash and cause of the crash continue to be under investigation by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office.

