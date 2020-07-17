Advertisement

Two people seriously hurt in Pepin Co. motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle Crash(WIBW)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people suffer life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in Pepin County.

Just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, the Pepin County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a serious motorcycle crash on HWY 35, south of CTH J in the Village of Stockholm.

An investigation by the Pepin County Sheriff's Office indicates the motorcycle was going north on HWY 35, when the driver lost control and both riders were thrown into the ditch.

The driver is identified as 55-year-old Dwight Gorder, and the passenger is identified as 54-year-old Joy Gorder. Both of New Hope, Minnesota.

Both Gorders were transported by separate medical helicopters to the hospital with serious, life threatening injuries.

The crash and cause of the crash continue to be under investigation by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Mayor Pete Buttigieg stumps for former VP Joe Biden in virtual roundtable

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Bob Gallaher
Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg stumps virtually in Wisconsin Thursday.

News

Board votes to remove Hiawatha statue from La Crosse park

Updated: 1 hours ago
After decades of debate, a Hiawatha statue will be removed from a park in La Crosse.

News

CFAUSD shares “Roadmap to Reopening” with parents

Updated: 2 hours ago
The CFAUSD sent initial information to parents of a "Roadmap to Reopening" looking ahead to the start of the school year in September.

News

Wisconsin prison workers fired, suspended after April escape

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The warden of a maximum-security prison has resigned and 11 other workers have resigned, been suspended or fired in connection with an April escape.

Latest News

News

School District of La Crosse releases tentative fall plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
All School District of La Crosse faculty and students entering school buildings will be screened daily as a part of the fall plan.

News

School District of La Crosse Prepares for School Year

Updated: 3 hours ago
School District of La Crosse Prepares for School Year

News

Kind, Buttigieg Support Biden's "Build Back Better" Plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kind, Buttigieg Support Biden's "Build Back Better" Plan

News

Free Clinic Needs Help to Stay Open

Updated: 3 hours ago
Free Clinic Needs Help to Stay Open

News

Fatal crash in Crawford County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Early in the morning on Thursday, July 26th, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call about a two vehicle crash on STH 35 near Caya Rd. in the Township of Seneca.

News

‘JEOPARDY!’ to open the vault for four-week retrospective series starting July 20

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
JEOPARDY! announced today that it will open the vault for a four-week retrospective series starting July 20. For the first time, America’s Favorite Quiz Show™ will dig deep into its archives to highlight memorable contestants, exciting moments, and unique tournaments from the show’s 36-year history, including the series premiere, which aired September 10, 1984.