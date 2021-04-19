Eau Claire Co. receives $400,000 in financing for broadband expansion

TOWN OF DRAMMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin’s Board of Commissioners of Public Lands approved $400,000 in financing for broadband expansion in Eau Claire County.

The funds will be used to help install 58 miles of fiber-optic cable to improve high-speed internet access in the Town of Drammen, located just northeast of Mondovi and south of Eau Claire, according to Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski.

24-7 Telcom and Tri-County Communications will partner with the Town of Drammen for installation, which will affect 278 residences and businesses.

In addition to the $400,000 in financing, 24-7 Telcom and Tri-County Communications were also awarded a total of $1.449 million in grants from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin’s Broadband Service Expansion Grant in March to expand broadband to the 278 locations.

24-7 Telcom was awarded $709,700 in grants to serve the west side of the Town of Drammen for 116 residences and businesses. Tri-County Communications received $739,400 in grants to serve 162 residences and businesses on the east side of the Town of Drammen.

A third grant for $105,725 was awarded to 24-7 Telcom for broadband expansion in the Town of Brunswick, north of the Town of Drammen, serving 34 residences and businesses.

Network access as a result of these projects for the Town of Drammen is expected to be available as soon as late 2022, according to Godlewski.

“I’m proud that we’re able to provide this funding and help the Drammen community and my home county of Eau Claire bridge the digital divide,” said Godlewski.

Bonnie Isaacson, Town of Drammen Treasurer, said that the area has struggled with inadequate internet service.

“In this day and age, fast and dependable internet service has become quite necessary,” said Isaacson. “Our Drammen Township school children, small business owners, and those who use the internet regularly will benefit greatly.”

Financing for the project is provided by the State Trust Fund Loan Program.

