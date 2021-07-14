Advertisement

Former Altoona superintendent Daniel Peggs reaches plea deal

Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)(NBC15)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Former Altoona School District Superintendent Daniel Peggs reaches a plea deal.

According to documents filed Tuesday with the United States Dept. of Justice, Western District of Wisconsin, Peggs is pleading guilty to one count of child pornography.

The guilty plea also will resolve all other pending federal criminal violations, provided the criminal conduct was known at the time of the plea agreement. The agreement also includes a recommendation that Peggs receive the maximum available reduction in penalty for acceptance of responsibility, although the deal also includes language that says the agreement is bound to the sentencing handed down by the court.

Joseph Bugni, the court-appointed attorney representing Peggs, sought dismissal of several charges in late June, including the removal of charges of sex trafficking a minor and two of the five counts of child pornography Peggs was facing. In his filing, Brugni cited an overwhelming amount of evidence in the case, writing that the discovery tops 171,588 pages, including recorded interviews, data-filled spreadsheets, and cell phone downloads, which pushes the total closer to a quarter million pages.

For months, Bugni had asked for, and received, extensions to file pre-trial motions in the case, and filed the motions on Friday, June 25.

According to the filing with the United State’s Attorney’s Office, Peggs will waive the right to a jury trial as part of the agreement, in addition to several other stipulations, such as waiving the right to an appeal. Peggs will also receive supervision for life following release from prison and pay restitution in the case.

Peggs will face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 as a result of the guilty plea. Peggs initially pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking a minor and production of child pornography in February of 2020.

If you or someone you know is the victim of human trafficking you can reach out to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888. Locally, you can call or text Fierce Freedom at 715-828-6040.

More Coverage:
Attorney for Dan Peggs seeks dismissal of several charges
Federal judge agrees to delay setting a trial date for Dan Peggs
Dan Peggs, former Altoona superintendent, faces additional child pornography charges
Dan Peggs officially out as superintendent of Altoona Schools
Trial set for former Altoona Superintendent Dan Peggs
Community reacts to arrest of Altoona School Superintendent

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
Man arrested after driving from Wisconsin to Ohio to have sex with mom, daughter
The guilty plea is part of a deferred acceptance of a guilty plea agreement.
Former Eau Claire construction company owner pleads guilty to theft
Sheriff: Man “viciously executed” victim at Wisconsin gas station
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon

Latest News

Brewers manager Craig Counsell at Carson Park.
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, July 13th
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Eau Claire Community Improvement Projects
Eau Claire Community Improvement Projects