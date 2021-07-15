Plea hearing date set for Daniel Peggs

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea hearing date has been set for Daniel Peggs, the former Altoona School District Superintendent who is charged with possession of child pornography.

According to court records, the plea hearing date has been set for August 20 at 10:30 a.m. with U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson.

On Tuesday, Peggs reached a plea agreement with the U.S. Dept. of Justice, Western District of Wisconsin. Peggs is pleading guilty to one count of possession of child pornography. The agreement also includes a recommendation that Peggs receive the maximum available reduction in penalty for acceptance of responsibility, although the deal also includes language that says the agreement is bound to the sentencing handed down by the court.

Joseph Bugni, the court-appointed attorney representing Peggs, sought dismissal of several charges in late June, including the removal of charges of sex trafficking a minor and two of the five counts of child pornography Peggs was facing. In his filing, Bugni cited an overwhelming amount of evidence in the case, writing that the discovery tops 171,588 pages, including recorded interviews, data-filled spreadsheets, and cell phone downloads, which pushes the total closer to a quarter million pages.

According to the filing with the United State’s Attorney’s Office, Peggs will waive the right to a jury trial as part of the agreement, in addition to several other stipulations, such as waiving the right to an appeal. Peggs will also receive supervision for life following release from prison and pay restitution in the case.

Peggs will face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 as a result of the guilty plea. Peggs initially pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking a minor and production of child pornography in February of 2020.

If you or someone you know is the victim of human trafficking you can reach out to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888. Locally, you can call or text Fierce Freedom at 715-828-6040.

