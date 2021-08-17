Beef exports jump 42%

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The latest USDA reports show June beef exports totaled 112,249 metric tons (MT), up 42% from a year ago when exports were still hampered by COVID-related slowdowns in production. First-half exports reached 700,087 MT, up 18% from a year ago. Compared to 2018, the record year for U.S. beef exports, first-half results were up 6% in volume and 15% in value. Beef export value equated to $351.18 per head of fed cattle value in June, up 60% from last June’s COVID-affected average. The first-half per-head average was $359.49, up 20% from a year ago. June exports accounted for 13.6% of total beef production. Pork exports reached 238,935 MT in June, up 15% from a year ago. First-half pork exports topped last year’s record pace by 1% at 1.58 million MT. Pork export value equated to $65.44 per head harvested in June, up 42% from a year ago. Per-head value averaged $67.04 in the first half, up 5%. June exports accounted for 29.4% of total pork production. June exports of U.S. lamb were 37% below last year at 1,083 MT, but still managed a slight increase in value to $1.6 million. For the first half of the year, lamb exports increased 25% from a year ago to 6,816 MT, valued at $9.1 million (up 14%).

Westby Cooperative Creamery has announced the addition of a new sour cream squeezable pouch to its retail line of dairy products. It will be available in select grocery stores this month. Consumer needs and preferences are ever changing, sour cream in a pouch addresses the key trends of convenience and cleanliness, according to Westby Cooperative Creamery sales and marketing manager Emily Bialkowski. She said dispensing sour cream in a pouch eliminates the need for utensils, such as a spoon, and that means less clean-up for consumers. The pouches are fully enclosed, and she said that reduces risks of leaving an open container of sour cream out to collect bacteria.

Chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in deer on farms in Taylor County and Sauk County. State Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection officials last week confirmed a 6-year-old doe on the Taylor County farm and a 9-year-old buck on the Sauk County farm were confirmed to have the disease. The farms are fenced, and deer at the farms have been quarantined.

The fair season continues this week, with fairs in our area including the Central Wisconsin State Fair at Marshfield, the Price County Fair, and the Athens Fair.

