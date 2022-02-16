Hudson man charged with homicide in infant’s death

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Hudson man is charged with killing his infant in St. Croix County.

37-year-old Paul Marshall was charged in St. Croix County Circuit Court with 1st-degree reckless homicide, child abuse recklessly causing great bodily harm and child abuse causing a high probability of great bodily harm Wednesday.

According to a release from the Hudson Police Department, first responders were sent to a home on Bristol Court in the City of Hudson at 8:23 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 for a 7-week-old infant suffering cardiac arrest. After life-saving efforts were made, the infant began breathing before being taken to Children’s Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.

The hospital told police at 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 that the cardiac arrest was caused by head trauma and that the infant had several fractures, including in the child’s leg, ribs and skull. The child also no longer had brain activity. Police began an investigation for child abuse. The infant died on Feb. 7, and an autopsy done by the Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office ruled the death was caused by traumatic brain injury.

A warrant was issued for Marshall, the infant’s father, who was arrested on Feb. 15 by the Hudson Police Department and is being held at the St. Croix County Jail. Marshall appeared in court on Feb. 16 for his initial appearance. Cash bond was set at $100,000, according to online court records, with conditions of absolute sobriety and no contact with the witness. Marshall must also surrender his passport within two days of being released on bond. Marshall’s next court appearance is March 1.

Assisting the Hudson Police Department with the investigation were Lakeview EMS, the Hudson Fire Department, the St. Croix County District Attorney’s Office, Children’s Hospital of St. Paul and the Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office.

