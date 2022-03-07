Wisconsin gas prices jump over 50 cents per gallon in one week

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline rose 50.6 cents in Wisconsin since last week, according to GasBuddy.com.

The surge in prices comes during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.

In Wisconsin, prices for a gallon of gas are over 63 cents higher than they were a month ago and $1.20 higher than one year ago.

The national average price of gasoline stands just 4c/gal from record highs. We are likely to hit a new all time record in the next 24 hours. #oil #oott — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) March 7, 2022

“Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50 per gallon,” De Haan said.

Parts of north-central Wisconsin are already paying more than $4 per gallon as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com, with most of western and southern Wisconsin paying between $3.78 to $3.91 per gallon. The cheapest county for gas is Kewaunee County in eastern Wisconsin at $3.57/g, while the most expensive is in Iron County in far northern Wisconsin at $4.20/g. In the state’s two most populous counties, Milwaukee and Dane, the average price for gas is $3.81/g, while the price of gas in counties with other large Wisconsin cities, La Crosse and Marathon, is just below $4 per gallon at $3.98/g.

“We’ve never seen this situation before, with this level of uncertainty,” De Haan said. “Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”

The national average rose 46.5 cents per gallon over the past week to $4.06 per gallon and is $1.29 higher than a year ago. De Haan said that as of late Sunday night, the price of gasoline was four cents per gallon short of the all-time record and that he expected it to be likely that a new all-time record would be set Monday.

