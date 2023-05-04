Mike’s Star Market Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Packaged Poultry

MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE, AND CONSUMER PROTECTION PRESS RELEASE) -Mike’s Star Market in Eau Claire, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for packaged poultry products sold online and at retail stores. The affected products include:

Smoked turkey breasts, wing paddles and drumsticks, sold in vacuum-sealed bags carrying a use by date of 10/8/23

Ground turkey, sold in 1-lb. packages, carrying a use by date of 5/3/24

Whole cut-up chicken (wings, thighs, bone-in breasts, quartered chicken legs, backs and necks, and drumsticks) with a use by date on or before 2/7/24

The product labels carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 787. Products were sold from Amanda’s Eggsand Poultry online store and retail store near Chippewa Falls, Wis., and possibly at other retail locations in the area. The smoked turkey breast and whole cut-up chicken products may carry an Amanda’s Eggsand Poultry label in addition to the Mike’s Star Market label.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during routine inspection activities. Evidence shows that the products were produced without the benefit of inspection. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA’s website atfsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these productscan discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Mike Maier, Mike’s Star Market, at (715) 552-3842.

USDA Recall Classifications

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

