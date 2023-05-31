The Wellness Shack holds Open House at their Mental Health Recovery Center

By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As part of National Mental Health Awareness Month, one downtown Eau Claire Business is giving the community a chance to learn about the services they offer.

The Wellness Shack is hosting its first ever Open House at their Mental Health Recovery Center on Dewey Street. Attendees can learn more about the Center, the programs used by the Wellness Shack, and the Peer Support Services that are provided for free.

The Director of The Wellness Shack says it’s important for the community to know they are here to help.

The Open House runs until 8:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, several hurt in Barron County crash
Investigation
Sheriff’s Office releases DHS investigation report into Eau Claire Co. Department of Human Services
$1.3 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket purchased at an Eau Claire Kwik Trip
Eau Claire welcomes a bigger skate park for all-wheels.
New skate park welcomes all-wheels
Juanita's Mexican Restaurant new location
Juanita’s Mexican Restaurant moving locations

Latest News

Wellness Shack Director
National Dam Safety Awareness Day
LAWNMOWER GIVEAWAY
Gov. Evers on Pothole Patrol