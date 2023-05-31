The Wellness Shack holds Open House at their Mental Health Recovery Center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As part of National Mental Health Awareness Month, one downtown Eau Claire Business is giving the community a chance to learn about the services they offer.

The Wellness Shack is hosting its first ever Open House at their Mental Health Recovery Center on Dewey Street. Attendees can learn more about the Center, the programs used by the Wellness Shack, and the Peer Support Services that are provided for free.

The Director of The Wellness Shack says it’s important for the community to know they are here to help.

The Open House runs until 8:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

