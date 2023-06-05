New Fire Chief of Eau Claire Fire Department sworn in Monday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fire Department officially has a new Chief.

A swearing-in ceremony installed Matthew Jaggar as the City’s next Fire Chief.

The Eau Claire Police and Fire Commission selected Jaggar as Fire Chief last month. Jaggar has served the Eau Claire community for 24 years in many different roles including firefighter, lieutenant, captain, battalion chief and, most recently deputy chief of operations-suppression.

During Monday’s ceremony, Jaggar explain what his goals are for the Department in the future.

“Over the next five years, we’re looking to expand our EMS service. We’re looking at some of Care’s programs and we’re looking at a community paramedic program. Additionally, we’re looking at consolidating with the Altoona Fire Department. So exploring those options as a better means to serve the community,” Matthew Jaggar, Eau Claire Fire Chief, said.

Jaggar began his duties as Fire Chief on May 18.

