Eau Claire County experiencing 911 issues

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County is experiencing issues with 911 calls in the county. According to a post from the Eau Claire Police Department, 911 calls are being routed to the Chippewa County Communication Center. Your 911 calls will still be answered and responded to but will be answered by Chippewa County dispatchers until the problem is fixed.

