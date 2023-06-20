Trial for suspect in La Crosse County triple homicide case ends with a hung jury

41-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao have been arrested and charged...
Khamthaneth Rattanasack and Nya Thao.(La Crosse County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the District Attorney’s Office, the trial for one of two suspects in a La Crosse County triple homicide case has ended with a hung jury.

Court records show the jury trial began June 13, 2023, for 35-year-old Nya Thao in La Crosse County Circuit Court. The jury selection was June 12, 2023.

Khamthaneth Rattanasack and Nya Thao each face three charges of first-degree intentional homicide, which each carry a life sentence in prison if convicted.

The two men are charged in the killings of 24-year-olds Peng Lor and Nemo Yang and 23-year-old Trevor Maloney, who were found dead at Romskog Quarry in the Town of Hamilton, located about 15 miles northeast of La Crosse, on July 23, 2021, at 4:57 a.m. Officials say the three men were killed by multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 2:15 a.m., also noting the recovery of shell casings from the crime scene.

Investigators said a possible cause for the shooting was a dispute over a $600 debt between one of the suspects and at least one of the victims.

