Three people injured following a crash in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people are injured following a two vehicle crash in Eau Claire County Wednesday evening. According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of County Road HH and County Road D south of Eau Claire.

Three people were evaluated at the scene and transported to the hospital, including one with life threatening injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, with assistance from Wisconsin State Patrol.

