Community donates to School District of Altoona’s Care Closet

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday, the School District of Altoona was presented with money raised during Altoona’s Rock’n on the River Summer Concert Series for the District’s Care Closet.

The Care Closet provides hygiene items, clothing, and food to any families with students in the District regardless of income. It has been available to families since 2018.

During Rock’n on the River Summer Concert Series, Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire pledged to match the crowd’s donations to help support the food pantry in the Care Closet.

The Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire went above matching the Rock’n on the River Summer Concert Series crowd’s contributions, bringing the total donation to $1,750.

