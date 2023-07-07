Healthcare Workforce Training Institute celebrates 1 year anniversary

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An organization in the Chippewa Valley that helps train health care professionals is celebrating its one-year anniversary.

The Healthcare Workforce Training Institute has several education centers in the area which offer nurse aid, medication aid, assisted living training, as well as American Red Cross certification.

Since opening last June it has served over 727 students and put nearly 350 nurse aids into the community.

“We have a 95% pass rate on our skills tests, which the state average is 80%. So we want to make sure that we’re providing that good solid base so that when someone enters health care, they feel competent, what they’re doing. And then that leads to a high career path, whether it’s going into nursing, a physician, being a therapist, whatever it might be. They start out here and they grow,” Paula Gibson, Healthcare Workforce Training Institute Director, said.

The Healthcare Workforce Training Institute is also developing new trainings for dementia care which will be open to anyone.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.