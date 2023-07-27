Chippewa Falls Boys & Girls Club hosts groundbreaking

Chippewa Falls Boys & Girls Club groundbreaking
Chippewa Falls Boys & Girls Club groundbreaking(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys & Girls Club in Chippewa Falls is celebrating the beginning of a project.

The construction project includes expanding the entrance way, adding an elevator to increase the accessibility to the second floor, and renovating the staircase as well.

Jeff Jaeger, Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley CEO, says this summer has been unique in the fact that they are only able to use half of the space of the building due to other renovation projects, but they were necessary to help accommodate all types of age groups.

“The building was in great physical structure before, so we’re able to open the spaces up and add some new amenities to make it more accommodating for teens and kind of break up the programing area. So it isn’t necessarily an increase in capacity, but the quality is definitely going to be increasing with this phase to make sure that it’s hospitable, safe and accommodating to all ages and sizes and groups,” Jaeger said.

Jaeger says the plan is to have the project done by Thanksgiving.

