Free pop-up shop offers clothing, personal care items for queer community

By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The first day of a free pop-up shop offering clothing and personal care items for members of the queer community took place Friday.

From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Jamf building, Transforming the Valley hosted a free clothing sale for those needing helping with changing their wardrobe.

An organizer for the event says members of the queer community such as trans men and women can struggle to replace an outdated wardrobe after transitioning.

The event is a safe and affirming environment with personal shoppers available to help with sizing and style.

“One of the most important things about this is being able to provide a safe space for people, a place where they can feel comfortable, where they know the people around them are here to help them. They’re not here to judge them. They’re here. They’re on the same page. They’re going through some of the same things. Or they’re just here to provide that sense of community, provide that sense of support,” Britney Bushman, Chair of the Board with Transforming the Valley, said.

The pop-up shop is scheduled to be open Saturday as well from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Jamf building.

