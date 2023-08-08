Nonprofit hosts autism workshops in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An organization that teaches creative skills to children and young adults on the autism spectrum made a stop in Eau Claire Tuesday.

Islands of Brilliance, a nonprofit from Madison, hosted two autism workshops at the Pablo Center at the Confluence. These workshops were open to neurodiverse individuals and their families to learn, create and connect with their peers in a safe and supportive environment.

Organizers for the event say they work to find ways to connect with students to help them learn more.

Tuesday’s workshop included free-form drawing, storytelling and an introduction to technology skills.

