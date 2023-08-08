Nonprofit hosts autism workshops in Eau Claire

Nonprofit hosts autism workshops
Nonprofit hosts autism workshops(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An organization that teaches creative skills to children and young adults on the autism spectrum made a stop in Eau Claire Tuesday.

Islands of Brilliance, a nonprofit from Madison, hosted two autism workshops at the Pablo Center at the Confluence. These workshops were open to neurodiverse individuals and their families to learn, create and connect with their peers in a safe and supportive environment.

Organizers for the event say they work to find ways to connect with students to help them learn more.

Tuesday’s workshop included free-form drawing, storytelling and an introduction to technology skills.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to information from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2023,...
1 person dead after single-vehicle crash in Chippewa County
The hearing is currently scheduled to go through Friday.
Hearings in Lily Peters case underway in Chippewa Co.
The 33-year-old from Sarona had a 3-year-old child in the vehicle.
One man arrested after suspected OWI
Two people dead, three others hurt after crash in Pepin County
Fire officials say the driver of a black Mercedes was pinned underneath huge logs from a lumber...
Driver pinned under logs in crash with lumber truck

Latest News

Tracey Clark and Brandon Gaston
Altoona homicide suspects to be tried separately
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
Attorney General Kaul Joins Coalition Calling for DuPont to Pay More for Contaminating Americans’ Drinking Water Supply with Toxic PFAS
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/8/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/8/23)
Evers stops at UWEC
Wisconsin Republicans dismiss governor’s call to increase funding for child care, UW System