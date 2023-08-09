Cobblestone Hotels breaks ground on new hotel in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Work has officially begun on a new hotel in Chippewa Falls.

Cobblestone Hotels broke ground Wednesday morning on the site of the new Riverstone Suites.

The Riverstone Suites is an extended stay hotel, designed for people to spend anywhere from a few nights to multiple weeks. Each of the hotel’s 58 rooms will have a kitchenette, living space, workspace, and a workout room.

The suites join a list of new businesses coming to Chippewa Falls.

The hotel is expected to open in 12 to 15 months.

