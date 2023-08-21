Health officials warn about exercising in heat

By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health experts with Mayo Clinic Health System say while exercise is important, doing it in the extreme heat can be dangerous.

Working out in the morning, staying hydrated, and wearing appropriate clothing are some of the ways to prepare for the heat.

They also recommend lowering your expectations for your workout, as well as keeping an eye on certain bodily functions.

“Trying to decrease the workout intensity in the practice times, try to have those earlier in the morning, getting rest, and one thing that we often don’t think about is the color of our urine. Make sure that the urine isn’t really dark. We want to be looking at more pale colored urine. That tells us a good sign of our hydration status,” Doctor Amy Rantala, Sports Medicine and Orthopedics MD, said.

If you’re looking to cool off in the water these next few days, Mayo recommends wearing sunscreen, sunglasses, and hats to protect your skin.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Caleb Olson was last seen in the Boyceville area on August 19.
Boyceville Police Department asks for help finding missing juvenile
One motorcyclist is dead and another person was injured in a crash in Pierce County Saturday...
Motorcyclist dead, another injured after crash in Pierce County
One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Sawyer County
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Trempealeau County

Latest News

Vaccine Recommendations Ahead of Flu Season
Vaccine Recommendations Ahead of Flu Season
Health Officials Warn About Exercising in Heat
Health Officials Warn About Exercising in Heat
9th Annual Teddy Bear Classic
9th Annual Teddy Bear Classic
9th Annual Teddy Bear Classic golf for Dyslexia Tournament
Golf tournament raises money for the Children’s Dyslexia Center of upper Wisconsin