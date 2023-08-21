Health officials warn about exercising in heat

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health experts with Mayo Clinic Health System say while exercise is important, doing it in the extreme heat can be dangerous.

Working out in the morning, staying hydrated, and wearing appropriate clothing are some of the ways to prepare for the heat.

They also recommend lowering your expectations for your workout, as well as keeping an eye on certain bodily functions.

“Trying to decrease the workout intensity in the practice times, try to have those earlier in the morning, getting rest, and one thing that we often don’t think about is the color of our urine. Make sure that the urine isn’t really dark. We want to be looking at more pale colored urine. That tells us a good sign of our hydration status,” Doctor Amy Rantala, Sports Medicine and Orthopedics MD, said.

If you’re looking to cool off in the water these next few days, Mayo recommends wearing sunscreen, sunglasses, and hats to protect your skin.

