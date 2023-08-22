Eau Claire Event District keeps 3 acres of land

EAU CLAIRE EVENT DISTRICT
EAU CLAIRE EVENT DISTRICT
By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council has voted unanimously to amend the developer’s agreement with the owners of the Eau Claire Event District.

The Eau Claire Event District will now keep three acres of land that they were planning on selling back to the City.

The Event District is where the Country Jam and Reverb music festivals are held. Organizers want to keep the land so it can be used for future development.

Festival director, Kathy Wright, hints at what could be done with the land moving forward.

“The Eau Claire Event District really is committed to long term strategic growth out there. And now that we know kind of what the scope of the project turned into. Now that we’ve been through one festival season and both of our buildings are relatively complete. You know, we really want to be part of a comprehensive plan that benefits both the City and the neighborhood as we move forward,” Wright said.

Wright said there is no timeline for the development of the land, this is just step one of what the comprehensive plan could be.

