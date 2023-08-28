Developers of “The Eddy” host ribbon cutting

The Eddy
The Eddy(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new mixed income housing complex in Eau Claire is now open.

The developers of “The Eddy” hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of the new 46-unit apartment building Monday.

Located right next to The Brewing Projekt, the four-story building offers free high-speed internet, underground parking, and washers and dryers in most units.

Rents start at as low as $425 per month, and the developer shares why he’s excited the building is complete.

“This stuff doesn’t happen overnight. It’s years in the making. And I was hoping to have it open a lot sooner than right now. It’s going to be very beneficial to the City of Eau Claire. I hope this encourages more developers to come in and do more affordable housing downtown where it’s needed, especially in Eau Claire,” Tyler Warner, W Capital Group Founder, said.

Warner says this is the second phase of their mission to bring affordable housing to downtown Eau Claire.

The first phase, the current apartments on North Oxford Avenue, was completed in 2020.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fire burning down the chicken coop
Chicken coop burned down in Dover
File photo of ambulance.
Update: Name released in fatal single-motorcycle crash in St. Croix County
Costco
Costco sets opening date
Emily's bike was showcased at the event
Memorial bike ride for Emily Breidenbach
Ryan Preece barrel rolls along the back stretch during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
NASCAR driver Ryan Preece gets medical clearance to return home after terrifying crash at Daytona

Latest News

Aerial shot of Costco in construction
Eau Claire Costco to open in November
Raising Cane's Coming to Eau Claire
Raising Cane's Coming to Eau Claire
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/28/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/28/23)
According to the Sheriff’s Office, teams conducted a search and on the morning of Aug. 28,...
Boater found dead in Sawyer County