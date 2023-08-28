Developers of “The Eddy” host ribbon cutting

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new mixed income housing complex in Eau Claire is now open.

The developers of “The Eddy” hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of the new 46-unit apartment building Monday.

Located right next to The Brewing Projekt, the four-story building offers free high-speed internet, underground parking, and washers and dryers in most units.

Rents start at as low as $425 per month, and the developer shares why he’s excited the building is complete.

“This stuff doesn’t happen overnight. It’s years in the making. And I was hoping to have it open a lot sooner than right now. It’s going to be very beneficial to the City of Eau Claire. I hope this encourages more developers to come in and do more affordable housing downtown where it’s needed, especially in Eau Claire,” Tyler Warner, W Capital Group Founder, said.

Warner says this is the second phase of their mission to bring affordable housing to downtown Eau Claire.

The first phase, the current apartments on North Oxford Avenue, was completed in 2020.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.