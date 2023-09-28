Health department, One Automotive Group hold car seat check event

By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re unsure if your child’s car seat is secure, the Eau Claire City County Health Department along with One Automotive Group are here to help.

A car seat check is being held until 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Ken Vance Hyundai next to Action City.

No appointment is required, and it’s free to the public.

Local child passenger safety technicians are on site to make sure car seats as well as booster seats are installed correctly and are secure. Kids can also get their height and weight checked to make sure their car seat fits them properly.

Free admission coupons to the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire are available at the event while supplies last.

