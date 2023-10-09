UW-Eau Claire celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is honoring Indigenous Peoples’ Day with a celebration Monday.

Named a Trip to Turtle Island, the event encapsulates many different art forms, music and food from around North America.

This is the third time the University is hosting an event on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the first back in 2019.

Charlie Kernan with Multicultural Student Services explains why events like this are so important.

“We get this awesome opportunity to connect with the broader Eau Claire community and show them what our communities are like, what we’re doing today. A lot of folks kind of when they hear the term Native American, they sort of picture black and white photos, people looking very stern. But we’re here today to show that we’re alive, vibrant communities with traditions that have carried on for centuries and thousands of years. I think this is a really great platform to uplift those voices and show the broader community what we’re doing and what we’re excited to share with them,” Kernan said.

The event is being held at the Chippewa Lounge along the Chippewa River on campus, and is open to the public until 7:00 p.m.

