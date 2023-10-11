Eau Claire County receives land donation

By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County received a gift Wednesday.

Over 230 acres of land are being donated to Eau Claire County to be turned into a new recreational area.

The land is located just off Highway 37 southwest of Eau Claire and is surrounded by the Chippewa River State Bike Trial, while also including a lake.

Josh Pedersen, Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Director, explains why it’s important to have County parks like this available for the public.

“There’s expansion everywhere around Eau Claire and Altoona area. People are looking for places for recreation and having large tracts of land like this that, you know, this isn’t ten acres or 20 acres. We got 233 acres here that’s going to provide tons of opportunities in the future for people and be something that people really look for when they come to this community, when they think about where they want to live, where they want to work,” Pedersen said.

Pedersen says the County plans to leave the land untouched with exception of cutting hiking trails throughout the park.

