Suspect in La Crosse County triple homicide pleads guilty

41-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao have been arrested and charged...
Khamthaneth Rattanasack and Nya Thao(La Crosse County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A suspect in a La Crosse County triple homicide case pleads guilty.

Court records show 46-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack is found guilty of 1st-degree intentional homicide.

Rattanasack is one of two men charged in the killings of 24-year-olds Peng Lor and Nemo Yang and 23-year-old Trevor Maloney, who were found dead at Romskog Quarry in the Town of Hamilton, located about 15 miles northeast of La Crosse, on July 23, 2021, at 4:57 a.m. Officials say the three men were killed by multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 2:15 a.m.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 29, 2024, court records show.

