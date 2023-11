EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The new Costco store in Eau Claire is scheduled to open November 30th, and crews continue to work to get it ready for opening day.

WEAU Photojournalist Duane Wolter got a sneak peak at the new store before it officially opens at 8 AM on the 30th.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.