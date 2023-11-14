Eau Claire City Council approves 2024 budget

By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Council members unanimously passed the budget resolution at Tuesday’s Council meeting.

The budget totals more than $178 million, which is a 7% increase from last year. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department will be seeing a 1% decrease, while the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will be betting a 1% increase.

Other highlights include a 15% increase for the Eau Claire Police Department’s K-9 fund, a 7% decrease for the Hobbs Ice Center, and a nearly 14% increase for the Fairfax Pool fund.

