Eau Claire City Council approves 2024 budget

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Council members unanimously passed the budget resolution at Tuesday’s Council meeting.

The budget totals more than $178 million, which is a 7% increase from last year. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department will be seeing a 1% decrease, while the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will be betting a 1% increase.

Other highlights include a 15% increase for the Eau Claire Police Department’s K-9 fund, a 7% decrease for the Hobbs Ice Center, and a nearly 14% increase for the Fairfax Pool fund.

