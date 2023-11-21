Hope Gospel Mission providing free Thanksgiving meal

By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hope Gospel Mission is serving the community this holiday season with a free Thanksgiving feast.

Meals will be available at Hope Renewal Center on Mercantile Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This year’s meal will include the traditional turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, pumpkin pie and more.

Community members can dine-in or elect the drive-thru option.

Last year, Hope Gospel Mission served over 700 Thanksgiving meals to community members around the Chippewa Valley.

“We believe that it is so important to give back to the community. And one of the ways that we do that is by partnering with the community. So again, to volunteer the donation, whether it’s financial or bring in Turkey, whatever it may look like, we couldn’t do it without the support of the community.” Evening Snow, Public Relations Coordinator, said.

Snow says Hope Gospel is expecting nearly 800 meals to be served this year.

