Sheriff’s Office: Jackson County deaths ruled murder/suicide

2 men were found dead in a home in the Town of Manchester on Nov. 10.
2 men were found dead in a home in the Town of Manchester on Nov. 10.
2 men were found dead in a home in the Town of Manchester on Nov. 10.(MGN)
By Jimmie Kaska and Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOWN OF MANCHESTER (Jackson County), Wis. (WEAU) - The deaths of two people in the Town of Manchester in Jackson County has been ruled a murder/suicide by law enforcement.

According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 72-year-old Daniel Zillmer and 78-year-old William Kerr were found dead at a home on Thursday, Nov. 10 at around 2 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said that preliminary autopsy results showed that Zillmer died from two gunshot wounds, while Kerr died due to one self-inflicted gunshot wound. Autopsies were performed at the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey, Minn.

The incident is isolated and there is no threat to the community, the Sheriff’s Office said. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation were the Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Department of Justice Department of Criminal Investigation and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

