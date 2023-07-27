Swinging for a Cure presents checks to three nonprofits

Swinging for a Cure
Swinging for a Cure(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A trio of nonprofits are getting a financial boost thanks to a spring golf outing.

Wednesday afternoon at Hickory Hills Golf Course, Swinging for a Cure presented checks to the Dick Hiley St. Jude Bass Classic, the Wisconsin Foster Closet, and the Neighborhood.

$10,000 was given to the Bass Classic, $7,500 went to the Neighborhood, and $4,500 will benefit the Wisconsin Foster Closet.

Event Coordinator Michelle Larson says the main goal of the event is to help children fighting childhood cancer.

“I’m a mom, so for me to be able to give back to my community in any way, and something that’s going to support local children means a lot to me,” Larson expressed. “I’m blessed to have a very healthy kid, but there’s so many families that go through a lot of difficult times, and so this is our way to be able to give back, and it just warms my heart seeing so many people feel exactly the same way as I do wanting to give back to their community.”

The 13th Annual Golf Outing at Hickory Hills Golf Course was held on May 19, 2023.

Organizers said 160 golfers attended, making this year’s event the largest yet.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECASD
WILL files complaint against ECASD over teacher’s gender transition announcement
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
The Speedway on 14477 Highway 17, Hampstead, where three people were found dead on July 23, 2023
Three people found dead in car identified as Marines who served at Camp Lejeune
A father in Texas broke his vehicle's windshield to save his infant locked inside.
Desperate father breaks windshield to rescue his infant trapped inside locked car
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

The Chippewa Falls River Dam was built in 1928 and has 13 spillway gates which help regulate...
Spillway gates being replaced on historic Chippewa Falls River Dam
Burns pleaded not guilty on all four counts.
Community members share concerns about possible water pollutants
Van Orden Introduces Dairy Business Innovation Act
Community Shares Concerns About Possible Pollutants