Swinging for a Cure presents checks to three nonprofits

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A trio of nonprofits are getting a financial boost thanks to a spring golf outing.

Wednesday afternoon at Hickory Hills Golf Course, Swinging for a Cure presented checks to the Dick Hiley St. Jude Bass Classic, the Wisconsin Foster Closet, and the Neighborhood.

$10,000 was given to the Bass Classic, $7,500 went to the Neighborhood, and $4,500 will benefit the Wisconsin Foster Closet.

Event Coordinator Michelle Larson says the main goal of the event is to help children fighting childhood cancer.

“I’m a mom, so for me to be able to give back to my community in any way, and something that’s going to support local children means a lot to me,” Larson expressed. “I’m blessed to have a very healthy kid, but there’s so many families that go through a lot of difficult times, and so this is our way to be able to give back, and it just warms my heart seeing so many people feel exactly the same way as I do wanting to give back to their community.”

The 13th Annual Golf Outing at Hickory Hills Golf Course was held on May 19, 2023.

Organizers said 160 golfers attended, making this year’s event the largest yet.

